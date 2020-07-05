Local church community hosts 5K run while also helping others

MIAMI, Okla. — Runners and cyclists laced up their sneakers Saturday morning to help a Northeastern Oklahoma organization.

The Miami Friends Church hosted their 5th annual Fourth of July 5K Fun Run.

Participants could walk, run, or even bike the three mile trek.

There was no pre-registration for participants, all they needed to do was donate one bag of groceries.

David Frazier, Pastor at Miami Friends Church, says, “I love it. I love the community aspect of everybody being together, and I just really love these people, this town. I think the best way to live is to give your life away and give whatever you have for the sake of other people, and so this is an opportunity for us to share encouragement with each other.”

All food collected from Saturday will be donated to the Salvation Army.