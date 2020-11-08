Local church celebrating Thanksgiving early in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City church is celebrating Thanksgiving early.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is hosting their 71st Annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction over the weekend.

They usually have dining inside, but because of the pandemic they’re only offering carry out meals.

Organizers say the community is happy they’re keeping the tradition going.

Will Roderique, Co Chair of Turkey Dinner, says, “We’ve only been open for less than an hour and I’ve already had two people come up to me and say I’m so glad you guys did this again this year. So you know it’s a tradition that’s been passed down and the people who started this most of them aren’t even alive now and we are just carrying this torch of service for our community and service to each other in our church.”

Adult meals are $9 and kids meals cost $5.

They’re asking anyone picking up meals to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If you missed Saturday’s event they’re holding another meal from Noon until 5 P.M. Sunday.