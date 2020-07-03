Local church baking pies for the 4th

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is baking up patriotic pies this 4th of July holiday.

Volunteers with Byers Avenue United Methodist Church are making apple, pecan, cherry, lemon meringue, and chocolate pies from scratch.

The event has been a fundraiser for the church for more than a quarter of a century.

Coordinator Debbie Beck says the tradition raises money for the church so they can support a number of local ministries that care for people in need.

Debbie Beck, Pie Project Coordinator, said, “Watered Gardens is one that we’ve chosen, we always do the Circles program, we’ve supported them now for several years um we support Crosslines, and we’re doing a new thing, a day camp for our kids instead of a VBS, it’s now a day camp that we’ll partner with another church.”

Pies are sold through Saturday.

The pies must be pre-ordered, and you can do that by calling the church at 417-624-3647.

You can also order online from Byers Avenue UMC.

Byersaveumc.org