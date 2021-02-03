Local Charity Providing Beds for Kids in Need

WEIR, Kan. — Mental health advocates often say just having a bed can make a huge difference for a child’s well being.

“How many children do we pass in the grocery store or the park, or wherever we see kids and we don’t know their story,” says Dream Big Little One President Tess Watson.

As many case workers will tell you, not all kids are lucky enough to have a bed.

“Bed bugs are really bad in our communities, and so many parents when they get bed bugs, they throw out the bed but then the kids don’t have a safe place to sleep,” says caseworker Samantha Prier.

“A child is sleeping on the floor, maybe on a couch or we’ve seen makeshift pallets trying to be bed, we’ve seen kids sleeping on tile floors,” Watson says.

This can have a negative impact on a child’s well being.

“We have seen through these children, mental health, self-esteem, fatigue in school, think about it, if you’re sleeping on the tile floor and trying to go to school the next day and pay attention and do your best academically, that’s just really hard for these kids,” Watson says.

A Weir-based organization, Dream Big Little One, is hoping to solve the problem all over the Four States.

“We want to not only put them in a bed, but we want to put them in a bed with sheets, pillows, comforters,” Watson says.

And, it’s not just the Four States stepping in to help, donations have come from even as far away as Colorado.

“It’s amazing, the people realize there is a need and they’re willing to fill it,” Prier says.

“They order sheets, they order comforters, brand new pillows,” Watson says.

Changing the lives of those who need it most.

“Some kids didn’t even have beds, so bringing a bed or a blanket to them, it’s very special,” says caseworker Lindsey Prier.

To get involved with Big Dream Little Ones, just join their private Facebook group.