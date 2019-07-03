Local charity helps Southwest Missouri residents impacted by flooding

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Southwest Missouri charity steps up to help those recently impacted by flooding.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Missouri set up a mobile response center laundry trailer Tuesday at Benton Elementary School in Neosho. The trailer is equipped with six washers and six dryers, and other electric needs. They add turnout was smaller than expected with only twenty loads getting complete, but say they’re happy to help anyway they can.

“We just want to provide for anyone. Even if its helping one person one family. We really, we felt called to make sure we stand in the gap for those survivors.” Shea Lane, Dir. of Disaster Prep. and Response Catholic Charities of Southern MO

The unit will be in Cassville Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am until it’s no longer needed. Then it will move to Anderson on Friday, operating from 9 am until it’s no longer needed.