Local Carl Junction senior earns semifinalist status in Presidential Scholars Program

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Audrey Garoutte, a graduating senior at Carl Junction High School, has been named one of 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,600 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020. In February, Audrey was identified by a national committee as a candidate for the program.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, now in its 56th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected by:

Superior academic

Artistic achievements

Leadership qualities

Strong character

Involvement in community/school activities.

Garoutte is on track to graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and Valedictorian status from Carl Junction High School but her qualifications for the Presidential Scholars program don’t stop there.

She is the National President for the Technology Students’ Association, an organization of over 250,000 student-members, and would have presided over their five-day national conference in Nashville this summer if it wouldn’t have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Audrey is also involved is a wide variety of other adventures including theater, band, National Honor Society, swim team, Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish National Honor Society, National Business Leaders Honor Society, Interact Club, and the LEO Club. She plans to attend the University of Missouri and hopes to be Pediatric Physician in the future.

A distinguished panel of educators has reviewed these submissions and selected 621 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC, for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.