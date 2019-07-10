Local car dealership donates blankets for cancer patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of Frank Fletcher Subaru bring blankets to the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute Tuesday.

They’ll be handed out to cancer patients.

Even in the heat of summer, patients can get cold during chemo treatments.

They also come with messages of hope, as well as arts and crafts kits.

“I’ve watched Subaru for a long time and they’ve gotten involved in all local charities, and I think it’s out of this world, I appreciate it.I own a Subaru, I like what they do,” says Charlie Garrett, Cancer Patient.

The donation of blankets is part of the company’s Subaru Loves to Care program.

Nationwide, the company has now delivered more than 100,000 blankets to cancer patients across the country.