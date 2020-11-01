Local candy store has seen a change in sales during the Pandemic

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City candy store has been seeing a change in sales during the Pandemic.

Spencer’s Sweet Call At The Minerva says they’ve seen a dip in penny candy sales.

The owners says those candy bags are popular sellers around Halloween since people usually give them to trick or treaters.

But they have seen a jump in fine chocolate sales.

Charles spencer, owner, says, “We’ve sold less penny candy, but more fine chocolates and we’ve introduced a few new fall things. This is our first year with caramel apples and those have been a good seller. So its about the same but the business volume is different in different areas. “

He believes they’ve seen drop in penny candy sales because people are not sure if they will get trick-or-treaters.