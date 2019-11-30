Local businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shopping at local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been getting more popular in the Four States community.

The Small Business Saturday holiday encourages holiday shoppers to shop small to support the neighborhood economy.

Every dollar spent at a small business helps them build a platform they otherwise wouldn’t have.

We spoke to local shop owners and asked why shopping locally is important to them.

Danette Conley, The Vogue Boutique, said “Everyday that local dollars are spent in the community they stay there.”

Harold Burger, Pearl Bros True Value Hardware, said “People can shop locally, they keep the money in the community where the stores are able to give back to the community.”

Small Business Saturday is a registered trademark of American Express.