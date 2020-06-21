Local businesses in Pittsburg have their annual sidewalk sales and promotions

PITTSBURG, Kan. — June 20 marks ‘620 day’ in Pittsburg, a date that matches the area code for the Southeast Kansas town.

Local businesses took time today to hold sidewalk sales and promotions to encourage customers to shop locally.

Businesses enforced safety guidelines, encouraging shoppers to wear masks and social distance while shopping.

Miners and Monroe say the days turn out has been great and the community is eager to support local businesses.

Davey Froman, Owner, Miners And Monroe, says, “It’s a good way to help promote activity in the town, get people out and about in a safe way, and still help local businesses at the same time.”

Local business owners got the idea for the ‘620 day’ from a similar event in Denver, 303 day, which is held in March…The community is encouraged to get out and shop locally on that day as well.