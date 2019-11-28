Local businesses gearing up for Black Friday

Black Friday is right around the corner and local business are already gearing up for the big event.

Dave Warden, Store Manager, Walmart Supercenter Webb City, said,”A little hectic because there’s so many people in your building, but it’s fun. The blood just gets to pumping and you get going and it’s a lot of fun. And it’s exciting to see customers get a great value and get out of here safe so that’s what I like about the holiday.”

While your turkey hasn’t even made it out of the oven yet, Black Friday preparations are already underway.

Walmart Supercenter in Webb City has already started identifying those popular items this holiday season like toys and electronics.

“Of course electronics. It’s still about all the games and all the kids, everything’s technology. Ya know, it’s all about technology at Walmart, and we’re moving that way more and more as we get involved with things people want everyday.”

The store’s General Manager says they see the majority of holiday shoppers get the job done within the first 10 days after Black Friday.

And some shoppers like Ashley Mathis are already looking for those deals.

She says her family is in the store today to scope out deals before the big crowds.

“The pricing, the toy selection, everything like that.”

And for Nathan White, he says his holiday shopping is already done and he was able to do it all in one spot.

“Just because it’s convenient, it’s here. And I don’t have to go a thousand places to find it.”

Black Friday shopping starts at the Webb City Walmart at 6 on Thanksgiving night.