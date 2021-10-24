Local businesses gather to throw axes for breast cancer awareness

JOPLIN, Mo. — People from all over the Four States gathered to throw some metal for a good cause.

The first Pink Out fundraiser took place at Main Street Axe Company on Sunday.



The event is part of the Real Men Wear Pink of Joplin campaign during the month of October to raise money for the American Cancer Society.



People were competing in skee-ball, ping pong and axe throwing tournaments.

“Whether you’ve had your own breast cancer scare or if you have a member of your family who’s been affected, we wanted to do our part and raise awareness,” says Michelle Fowler, Main Street Axe Company Owner, “my grandmother is a 30 year survivor of breast cancer, this is a cool thing to do in her honor.”

Real Men Wear Pink of Joplin Ambassador Ben Fowler says, “Today is an event to spread more awareness and to bring more people together to raise money for everyone.”

This year the Real Men Wear Pink of Joplin hopes to raise $22,000 for breast cancer detection, research and support.



Donations can be made to the cause until the end of the month at Main Street Axe Company or online using this link.