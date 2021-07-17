JOPLIN, Mo. — Local businesses and community members spent the afternoon bowling for a good cause.

Saturday, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, held its Bowl For Kids Sake at Carl Richard’s Fourth Street Bowl.

They raised more than $5,000, which will go towards the youth organizations general operating fund.

Tom Furrh, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, says, “Every dollar raised goes to create and support one to one mentoring relationships in our area. So we match adult volunteers with kids really across all living situations. You don’t have to be extreme poverty, you don’t have to be a single parent home. We help all children.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties is preparing for its next fundraiser Beerfest 2021.

It will be held Saturday, September 25, and general admission costs $35.

To purchase tickets go here