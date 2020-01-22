Local businesses already gearing up for the big game

PITTSBURG, Ks. — We’re just two weeks away from seeing the Chiefs play the big game and area businesses are already gearing up for that fateful Sunday.

It’s safe to say these business are expecting large crowds.

From tail gate parties to Tyreek Hill socks, businesses in Pittsburg are more than ready for the biggest game in football.

For those of us who don’t want to drop a couple thousand for those seats in Miami, they’ve got you covered.

Joshua Wilde, Co-Owner, Chatters, said, “We’re super stoked, we’ve got most of our bar reserved already but we’re opening up the rest of the restaurant which we usually don’t do on Sundays.”

Chatters in Pittsburg say they already have plenty of reservations booked for fans wanting to watch the game.

And they’ve even been stocking up on more food for those wanting to watch the game at home.

“Deals that we have running right now $25, 75 boneless wings deal. So, that’s been going like crazy. So, we’re getting a lot of orders for that day.”

And as for Jock’s Nitch, they have been ordering Chiefs apparel and accessories for the big game since December.

Phil Minton, Owner, Jock’s Nitch, said, “We’ve sold a lot of shirts the first two days.”

And with reports of Patrick Mahomes apparel being the best seller out of every NFL player this season, they are looking to keep up with demand.

“And we have new styles coming in through the rest of the week, so we’ll have several new designs coming in throughout the week.”

On February 2nd, Chatters will be hosting festivities for the game all day.

And if you need some Tyreek Hill socks to match your jersey for the occasion, Jock’s Hitch has got you covered.