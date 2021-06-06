COLUMBUS, Kan. — Local business vendors are finally getting a place of their own in Columbus.

Columbus Made & Mercantile, has finally opened its doors this week.

The store serves as a permanent venue for local curators so they wouldn’t need to open their own brick and mortar store.

Throughout the week, the store is also run by several of the curators.

Venue Owner, Matt Ross, saw this as a way to help local business and further help economic development in Columbus.

Matt Ross, Columbus Made and Mercantile Venue Owner, says, “The opportunity to grow each business individually would have been tough, but if we put them together as a team they can survive and thrive.”

Lori Zwahlen, Lady Z Creations, says, “It’s you know six days a week, your stuff’s here, people can come in, see it, get a lot of out of town traffic coming through the highway out front, and so a lot of people out of town can view your stuff as well.”

For any parties interested in potentially working with the store, you can contact ross or the business through their Facebook page.

