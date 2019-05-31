Local business offers classes, allowing kids to use their creativity this summer

JOPLIN, Mo. - A local business is giving your kids a chance to be creative this summer.

Handmade Home in Joplin is offering mini makers classes throughout the summer. The classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am until noon at the business. It's open to any child ages two up to 12. Representatives with Homemade Home say they don't normally offer kids classes, but wanted to give them something fun to do over the summer.

"It's pretty much just a fun summer activity, we have different projects that they can pick from, so pretty much whatever they see they can make themselves," says Jordan Ellis, Homemade Home.

Projects range in price from $3 to $25. They include everything from painting to coloring sheets.



