Local business hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — First responders received some recognition today in Joplin.

It was the first Law Enforcement Appreciation Day of the year at the Hideout Harley Davidson.

Throughout the day first responders, paramedics and law enforcement members stopped by for free food and a raffle.

This has been a tradition for the hideout for the past few years as a way to give back to those who keep the community safe.

“We have a lot that come in periodically just to kind of visit and say hi, so just to see them in here as opposed to being out on the road, not having lunch, something of that sort so I really enjoy having them out here,” says Jordan Gregory, Hideout Harley-Davidson Marketing and Events Manager.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is typically held once a quarter at the hideout.



Each event can sometimes see 40 or more first responders.