LOCUST GROVE, Ok. — The community of Locust Grove no longer has to drive to the next town to treat their sweet tooth.

It was the grand opening weekend of Ida Mae’s Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street.

The old-fashioned shop is named after the owner Stephanie Wise’s English Bulldog, who loves ice-cream.

Wise says she started the parlor because there weren’t any places in their community to get ice-cream, even in the summertime.

The parlor opened up last week and wise says the grand opening day was a success with a warm welcome from customers.

“The locals have really been supportive and they have all said we need this, we love this and, um, there’s some that have been coming in daily, just to be supportive, and so I created a mini-cup for those that have been coming consistently daily, because I thought, I don’t want them to have to spend more, you know, since they’re coming in everyday, I did a mini-cup or a smaller cone that way. Just so they can support me, but not go broke doing so. I told my husband today I was saving everybody gas money,” says STEPHANIE WISE, OWNER, IDA MAE’S ICE CREAM PARLOR.

The grand opening of the parlor also marks the 6th female-owned and operated business in the community.