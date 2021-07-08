Local business employees donate their time to put siding on a house in Carthage

CARTHAGE, MO – Employees of a Carthage area business went to work for someone else today, for a good cause.

Several employees of H.E. Williams donated their time to install siding on a habitat for Humanity House in Carthage.

Adrienna Tiller says it’s something employees enjoy doing, despite the sweltering summer heat.

“We’ve been partnering with Habitat for a few years now, four or five years and each time it’s a different house, a different family and um we love getting to hear their stories.” Says Adrienna Tiller, H.E. Williams, Marketing & Communications.

“I am very appreciative, this has been a long time coming for me and my son and I am so blessed.” Says Jennifer Comer, Home Recipient.

Comer hopes to be able to move into the home in a few months.