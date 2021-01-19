Local boss works to help his organization financially recover

PARSONS, Ks. — One boss takes it upon himself to help his organization recover financially from the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Parsons Recreation Commission Gary Crissman gave his own sports memorabilia to the organization. He gave a quarter of his collection, including signed helmets, headshots, baseballs, jerseys and a seat from Arrowhead Stadium. Crissman wanted to use his collection to help host a raffle for the center, which has struggled financially over the course of the pandemic.

Gary Crissman, Parsons Recreation Commission Executive Director, said, “Leading by example is a trait that was instilled in me at a young age and doing something like this definitely leads by example and kind of shows my staff to continue to give their all, and makes it easier to generate buying from our staff during times like these.”

The raffle will continue for about three months with a new drawing occurring every five days. To enter follow the instructions on the Parsons Recreation Commission’s Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/ParsonsRecreation