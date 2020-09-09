Local bookstore to donate books to area fire fighters

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local book store is making sure fire fighters have some light literature to enjoy in their spare time. Bob Wolfe is the owner of Always Buying Books in Joplin.

He’s been donating books to the Jasper County Jail, the Joplin City Jail, And the State Penitentiary.

Now he’s donating books to members of the Joplin Fire Department.

And plans are in the works to do the same thing for the Carl Junction Fire Department.

Bob Wolfe, Owner, Always Buying Books, said, “Course everything is free of charge, there’s no, we don’t expect any return or anything else, it’s just we’re put in a position to help and so we’re doing it.”

Considering everything they do for our community, Wolfe says donating book to fire fighters is the least he can do.