Local blood drives in need of donors due to blood shortage

SOUTHWEST Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood products to patients at over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of type A positive, O negative, and B negative blood products.

Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained for needed patients.

If you donate, you can receive a FREE long sleeved maroon shirt in December.

On average, a blood transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.

The following locations are having upcoming blood drives:

Lamar – 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, Lamar High School, 503 Maple St.

To donate anytime, you can go to the Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall – 101 N. Range Line Rd. — Open Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 6 PM.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free +1 (800) 280-5337.