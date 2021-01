JOPLIN, Mo. — A community blood drive this week could make all the difference for our local supply.

The American Red Cross will host the event Monday at the Joplin Elks Lodge.

It will last from Noon until 5 P.M.

Blood donations are urgently needed, especially to retrieve convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Only a handful of appointment times are left.

Call 1-800-Red-Cross to book your time.