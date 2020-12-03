Local blood center inviting donors to participate for a chance to win a 2020 Nissan SUV

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is inviting donors to “get their kicks” in a contest.

Every participant at a CBCO blood drive over the next several weeks will be automatically entered to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks Compact SUV.

Weekly finalists will be drawn, with one of those finalists winning the grand prize at giveaway event on February 6th, 2021.

All successful blood donors during the “Drive to Save Lives” promotion will also receive a comfortable long-sleeved T-shirt, perfect for those colder days.

…are so thankful and blessed for our donors in this area. They get it. They understand. They come and give. Please share that especially we’re together during the holidays. Belinda Belk, CBCO Donor Recruiter

Weekly finalists will be selected each Monday afternoon during the contest. The whole event runs through January 31st, 2021.