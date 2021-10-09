Local bikers honor the memory of a fallen friend

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new tradition has started to honor a fallen friend.

Saturday morning the Carthage VFW post number 2590 became the starting line for the inaugural “Thunder Valley Memorial Poker Run.”



Bikers gathered at the post before traveling around the community gathering playing cards to create the best poker hand before reaching the finish line.



The event was put together in two and a half months as a tribute for Chris Howell, who passed away from colon cancer in August.



“We’re the biker friends of his and the day of the funeral we got nominated because we wanted to do a ride for him,” says Angel Elder, Event Hostess, “We wanted to get in before the weather got bad, so one last ride.”



Chris Howell’s wife Debra says, “People just loved him from his trucker family to his biker family, to everybody he came in contact with, and these guys are coming together to make it happen.”



The event also featured a silent auction, with proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society.



Organizers hope to bring back the poker run annually.