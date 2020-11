WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local beverage bottling company is planning a multi-million dollar expansion.

Refresco plans to add a new line at its location in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park.

They’ve filed paperwork for a building permit valued at $6.8million. It’s an expansion that could add nearly 100 new jobs to the location.

Refresco operates numerous locations throughout North America and around the world.