Local B&B significantly impacted by virus related cancellations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A local bed and breakfast known for hosting international guests is completely empty.

Things are very quiet right now at the Little Brick Inn Bed and Breakfast in Baxter Springs.

Rhanda Andrews, Event Coordinator, Little Brick Inn, said, “The coronavirus here within the Little Brick Inn has affected it tremendously.”

The hallways are clear, the rooms are empty, and the staff say they don’t know when things will get better.

“We’ve has 100% cancellation within our first bookings of April, unfortunately.”

Rhanda Andrews says before the coronavirus outbreak, the inn frequently had international guests.

“From Australia, the Netherlands, Austria, there’s been a number.”

She hopes once this virus is under control, guests from near and far will return.

But for now, she says the staff’s health and maintaining the inn’s upkeep are keeping them busy.

“We have the employees vigorously cleaning frequently touch surfaces and we’ve implemented more hand washings to keep everyone safe.”

Now all they can do is wait.

“Unfortunately with this going on it’s going to be a drastic change in our guest count.”