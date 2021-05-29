Local ballpark named after an iconic MLB family

ALBA, Mo. — A family of athletes were honored in Alba Saturday afternoon.

The ball park was officially re-named Boyer Field, in recognition of the Boyer family.

All seven brothers in the family played in either the minor or major leagues.

Teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

Cloyd Boyer, Former St. Louis Cardinals Player, says, “It’s an honor, that’s for sure.”

Ronald Boyer, Former New York Yankees Player, says, “Pretty much your pedigree, you know the boyer brothers baseball, you know to have it done in your hometown after all these years, i mean there were seven boys and there’s only two of us left, Cloyd’s the oldest, he’s here he’s 93 years old, so to me it’s an honor.”

The field also includes new improvements like the concession stand, a new roof and new paint.