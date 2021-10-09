Local authors make their way to Joplin as a tradition returns

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local authors made their way to Joplin to show off their finest work.

October 9th marked the return of the Fifth Annual “Writers’ Faire,” at the Joplin Public Library.



Last year the faire was virtual due to the pandemic.



This year the event featured the work of 14 local and regional authors.



The event has been a joint effort between the “Post Art Library” and the “Joplin Public Library.”



Since 2017 the faire has served as a way to help local authors appeal to a new audience.

Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library Director, says, “When people are thinking about supporting local arts I think people who are writers tend to fall through the cracks because it’s not as visual. And so we have this idea of ‘What can we do do support these people who are creating art but in a different way.”

Organizers say the event also acts a resource for community members who are looking to become published authors.