Local attorneys and Bright Futures Carthage team up to provide warm clothes for students to prepare for coming months

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area attorneys are doing their part to keep students in the Carthage School District warm during the upcoming months.

Officials with Bright Futures Carthage — and the law firm of “Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci” — handed out some “Tiger Pride” gear to students this morning. Scott Vorhees says the tradition of providing clothes to students goes back to the 2011 tornado.

“This is one probably one of the favorite things we do every year is seeing the kids faces whenever they get their sweatshirts and their beanies, and every time it’s a new design, so even though we’ve given out Carthage pride gear before, this is the first time they’ve ever seen this and it’s pretty exciting to see the kids faces, especially on a chilly mornings,” said Scott Vorhees, Attorney, Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci.

“Yeah, this was a really big surprise for me, I never knew I was be doing this, it’s like, wow,” said Emely Ramirez-Juarez, Carthage 6th Grade.

In addition to Carthage, the firm is also giving out gear to kids in Carl Junction and Diamond.