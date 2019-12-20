Local attorney warns of risks at home

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we head toward a new year, it may be a good time to evaluate if you’re at risk in your own home – and if it’s time for some changes.

Attorney Scott Voorhees says it can be a good idea to invest in big projects like safe rooms.

But he points out there’s a bigger risk from falling in the shower, or slipping on a loose rug.

Voorhees encourages residents to take a closer look daily hazards, which can even include too much time on the couch.

Scott Voorhees, Joplin Attorney: “Statistically also, people really need to get up and move. Because most of us are likely to die of cardiovascular disease, heart issues, something from a sedentary lifestyle.”

Voorhees points to risks in cribs and at stairs for those with young kids, while seniors should look more closely at grab bars in the bathroom.

We’ve got more on those dangers exclusively on the web at fourstateshomepage.com.