Local attorney has just announced his candidacy for Jasper County Judge

JASPER COUNTY, MO – The general election is more than a year away, but one man has already thrown his hat in the ring for Jasper County Judge.

Local attorney, Luke Boyer, held a press conference today at the Route 66 Event Center in Webb City, to announce his candidacy for Jasper County Associate Circuit Court Division 6.

He’s practiced law for 15 years in both Missouri and Arkansas, the last 10, primarily in the Jasper County area.

“Something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, uh, I think I’ve got the tools and the knowledge and education and experience uh to do that, um it’s a very important role in Jasper County and a very important role in public service, uh and I think I have the ability to make those decisions and do them the right way.” Says Boyer.

Boyer is seeking the position currently held by Jerry Holcomb.

Holcomb has spent 16 years on the bench, and will retire at the end of his term in December of 2022.