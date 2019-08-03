Local artists tackle tough issues in Human Experience: A Social Commentary

JOPLIN, Mo. – Four state artists are tackling tough issues that many people face.

Four state photography enthusiasts held a reception Friday night for the Human Experience: A Social Commentary at Spiva Center for the Arts. Artists bring to light situations that people may face including alcohol and drug addictions, abuse, and depression. And all images are accompanied with information for resources like the Ozark Center and Rapha House for people to get help.

“If they recognize themselves or a friend or family member in this kind of a situation, that they’ll read these notes that are beside the pictures or reach for a brochure that will give them the help that they might need.” Jane Ballard, Curator

The Human Experience will be in the upstairs gallery at Spiva throughout the month of August.

