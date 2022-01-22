Local artists come together to help fight food insecurity in Southeast Kansas

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. -- Food banks across the country are continuing to see supply shortages.

In Baxter Springs, the Southeast Kansas Ministerial Alliance food pantry is seeing its shelves emptier than normal.

Some of the pantry's regular donors have been unable to help during the course of the pandemic.

Items in grocery stores have also been harder to find due to supply chain issues.

Several food drives helped the pantry stay stocked during the holiday season, but management says those resources go fast.

"We did have a lot of area food drives from schools, churches, different businesses. Around December, our shelves were amazingly full, and they still continue to bring in a few things, but I don't think you know how fast these things do go. Once we give out 30 boxes every week and we fill that box with almost every item on our shelves, then within two weeks it's pretty low," says Lori Baker, SEKMA Manager.

Anyone wanting to help can drop off donations at the SEKMA thrift store and food pantry during business hours.

The shelter is mainly facing shortages in non-perishable items.

Over the past year SEKMA provided food to over 800 families.