Local artist creating mural to honor military

GRANBY, Mo. — An outdoor mural in Granby will soon pay tribute to members of our nation’s armed forces.

Work on the mural started Thursday on the city’s community building.

It’s being completed by local artist Sandra Pemberton, who has worked on other patriotic mural projects within the last year.

Granby city leaders found out about her work and contacted her with the idea of this project. Pemberton agreed to do the project and came together with city leaders to create a design.

She says this mural is a great way to say ‘thank you’ to those that have served in our military.

“I think it’s important right now for people to remember that we do have something to be proud of with our country and kind of bring people together, hopefully,” said Pemberton, who has been concentrating on her passion of artwork since she was 15 years old.

KODE/KSN news photographer, Ethan Tripoli, asked Pemberton: “How do you feel — being asked to do this? What was that like for you on a personal level?”

Pemberton replied, “It’s amazing. I love what I do. I don’t want to do anything else. So, being able to be apart of it — both just to help give that ‘thank you’ and to make a statement — but to also do what I love to do for a living is pretty amazing.”

Pemberton hopes to have the mural completed by March — pending cooperation with good weather conditions.