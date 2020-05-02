Local aquatic facility prepares to open this summer with new guidelines in place due to COVID-19

LAMAR, Mo. — A local aquatic facility preps for the summer season with new social distancing guidelines.

The Lamar Aquatic Park will open May 22.

Guests can make reservations for a three hour swim period, from 12-3 P.M. or 3:30-6:30 P.M.

Park staff will be deep cleaning in between those two sessions.

The facility will allow 60 swimmers at a time with a maximum of 100 people on the property.

The indoor pool has been drained, cleaned, painted, and will allow 12 swimmers.

Life guards are required to wear masks, and the Parks and Rec Department has already been working on a new way of training them.

Heidi Johnson, Lamar Parks & Recreation Director, says, “Some of the lifeguard training is hands on. You have to practice rescues and back-boarding, and you can’t do that with six foot difference. So, we’re working with the American Red Cross on how that training will look a little bit different than it has in the past.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan for swim lessons, which will include parent and child classes.