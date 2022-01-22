Local animal shelter provides free dog houses to Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Ks — A local animal shelter is working to keep animals warm during the winter months.

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society is giving out free dog houses and dog house kits.

The homes were built by students at Lakeside Elementary for the shelters Gone With the Dogs adoption event back in August.

“We have gotten about 70 plus emails for them,” says Kelsey Keeney, SEK Humane Society Animal Care Coordinator, “We do a first come first serve basis and right now we have five to seven of them left and then we still have all of the kits left as well, and if anyone has any outdoor cats or there are strays that they want to help out in the community, they can always put hay in there and blankets.”

There is a one home limit per household, and participants must be available to load the house into their vehicle.

To claim one of the homes, you can contact the Humane Society through email at sekhumanesociety@gmail.com to set up an appointment.

