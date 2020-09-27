Local alpaca farm opening up

JOPLIN, Mo. — It almost sounds like a movie, or a tv show Meet the Alpacas! But this is real life. It’s National Alpaca Farm Days and this weekend participating alpaca farmers are opening their doors so you can get up close and learn more about their animals.

The Magajupa Mine Alpaca Farm will open their doors to introduce you to their lovable alpacas.

If you’ve been before, this year you can meet the new babies, Illusion and Ringo Starr.

It’s free to visit.

You can take photos with the alpacas, feel their soft wool and learn about what products are made from alpacas.

If you didn’t make it out today, you still have time.

They are open Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and they’re located at 7548 East 20th Street in Joplin.