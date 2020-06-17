SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local 911 call center is hoping state funding will help with needed upgrades to the phone system.

Jasper County Emergency Services must replace the equipment that is expected to be discontinued by the end of the year.

A price tag of $400,000 will cover the cost both for the county operation and Joplin call center.

But proceeds from a Missouri cell phone tax could help lower the bill.

April Ford, Jasper County Emergency Services, said, “A grant of up to $250,000 available for all of us to apply for individually as counties – and they’ve also made some loan money available if any agency needs to apply for a loan.”

Workers add the upgrade could also improve services, including text-to-911 and identifying the exact location of cell phone callers.