Local 16 year old spreads cheer on birthday while respecting social distancing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Most people want to celebrate their 16th birthday with a big party, but with people practicing social distancing, parties are being put on hold; however, that wouldn’t stop one new 16 year old from spreading cheer on his big day.

Decland Berkstresser is celebrating his birthday with his parents at his house.

But he is wanting others in his neighboorhood to still get in on the celebration.

Decland and his family set up a table by their street with individual bags of chips for people to take as they drive by.

He is just still wanting to spread cheer on his big day.

Decland Berkstresser, turns 16 today, said, “We just decided if no one is going to come to me, I’ll just make sure they have a reason to, so it’s less of a birthday for me and more of a birthday for the neighborhood I guess which is a way to celebrate together. And it’s not really social because you can come at your own leisure, but it’s still just a way to make people smile for the day. I think that was really important.”

Decland’s mom Terry adds that they are hoping to be able to actually celebrate his birthday a few months from now.