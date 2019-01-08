Loans you're using could be affected by the government shutdown

If you are looking to purchase a home at this time, you may want to reconsider the loans you are using.

VA loans and FHA loans may be affected by the shutdown due to their government funding. VA loans work to provide veterans with mortgage loans guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs. FHA loans are granted through the federal housing administration and are usually used to help first time home owners.

And at this time, USDA loans are the only ones affected by this shutdown. And USDA loans are a rural development guaranteed home loan program that works for more rural areas.