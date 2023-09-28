Last year, Shelby & Gary introduced you to Mia Miller, an awesome rockstar who loves to spread awareness for Alopecia! She and her Dad, Reed Miller, stopped by to talk about the upcoming Walk for Alopecia fundraiser happening this Saturday.
by: Jace Opel
