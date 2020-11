Ozark Center Crisis Services

417.347.7720 or 800.247.0661

Ozark Center Crisis Intervention Services offer 24/7 support to people of all ages and backgrounds free of charge. Ozark Center messaging services Text REGISTER to 720-7-TXTOZK (720-789-8695) Anonymous two-way texting counseling session free of charge





National Suicide Prevention Hotline

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resource.s for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Call us at 1-800-273-8255