Recently, Shelby & Gary stopped by Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store to try the new delicious Gouda Burger and while they were there they did a fun experiment where they found themselves on the other side of the drive-thru window. Take a look:
by: Jace Opel
Posted:
Updated:
Recently, Shelby & Gary stopped by Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store to try the new delicious Gouda Burger and while they were there they did a fun experiment where they found themselves on the other side of the drive-thru window. Take a look: