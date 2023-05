Shelby & Gary chatted with NBC Correspondent, Jinah Kim in Universal Studios, California, for a glimpse into what’s ahead for the Part 1 Live Finale of Season 23 of The Voice.

They talk about special guest appearances, Blake Shelton’s farewell, & if Shelby, Gary, & Jinah should audition for The Voice’s 24th season in the Fall.

Part 1 of The Voice Live Finale begins Monday, May 22nd at 7 PM on KSN 16/NBC. A winner will be chosen Tuesday, May 23rd for Part 2 of The Voice Live Finale.