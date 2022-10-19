In the spirit of Halloween, Shelby & Gary went LIVE-on-location to a haunted piece of property that’s right here in the four-states area! They were accompanied by the Paranormal Science Lab in which they talked about all things SPOOKY- history of the area, the scary things people have seen, & so much more! You can find out more about Paranormal Science Lab’s upcoming ghost hunts & paranormal investigations by visiting their website: paranormalsciencelab.com !