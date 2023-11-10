Shelby and Gary visited the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States to talk with Natalee Gleason and learn about her uplifting journey, discovering firsthand how the Ronald McDonald House played a crucial role in supporting her and her family during a challenging time.

Amanda Mitchell shares about the 22nd Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love lighting event, and open house that is happening Saturday, November 11th. They also chat with Executive Director, Annette Thurston, about her time at the Ronald McDonald as she plans to retire soon!