SOUTHWEST MISSOURI -- A local community is one step closer to its dreams of having a city park coming true.

Southwest Missouri Bank presented the city of Duquesne with a $10,000 check for the park at this evening's city council meeting. Plans are for the park to be located right next to city hall and include a playground, splash pad, and walking trail. This isn't the first time the bank has given to the city -- they've also donated property for road expansions.