Did you know that the leading cause of death in the United States is chronic kidney diseases? Dr. Ken Stewart, KCU Assistant Professor of Primary Care, shares ways you can protect your kidneys and stay healthy.

Risk factors:

• Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• Heart disease

• Family history of kidney failure

Prevention:

• Get active

• Quit smoking

• Take medications as directed

• Make healthy food choices (fresh fruits and vegetables; whole grains; lean meats; low cholesterol, saturated fats, trans fats, sodium and added sugar)

• Limit alcohol intake

• Lose weight if you are overweight