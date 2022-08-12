One local 4-H club is going above and beyond to make a difference in active service members’ lives as they are serving overseas. This segment has all the information including some items that can be donated. If you would like to be apart of their care packages, they are now accepting donations at the drop off locations listed below.

Drop Off Locations:

1) Jasper County Extension Office, Courthouse Basement, Carthage, MO

2) VFW 534, 110 Veterans Way, Joplin, MO

3) Webb City VFW/American Legion, 900 N Main St, Webb City, MO

4) Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage, MO

5) Midwest Ag Supply, 115 Grant St, Carthage, MO

6) AT&T Store, 2207 Fairlawn Dr, Carthage

7) Joplin Humane Society, 140 Emperor Lane, Joplin, MO